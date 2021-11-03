Sun Prairie’s Jimmy the Groundhog to retire from Cannery Square

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown Sun Prairie is preparing to say goodbye to one of its favorite landmarks. After years of standing tall in Cannery Square, Jimmy the Groundhog will soon head off to a well-earned retirement.

On Tuesday, the City announced the wooden statue would be moved into storage, indicating that they are looking for a more suitable place for him to spend his golden years. “Unfortunately, age has caught up with Jimmy,” the statement added. Officials blamed the need to move him on erosion and decay, saying it created a safety concern.

Jimmy first came to the square after Mike Cunningham and John Weishar decided the spot needed a piece of public art to help show off what made Sun Prairie special. With an eye towards the City’s love for Groundhog’s Day (and presumably disdain for ‘six more weeks of winter’), Jimmy was born and ever since overlooked the Feb. 2 festivities.

John Wishar (left) and Mike Cunningham played an integral role in bringing Jimmy the Groundhog to Cannery Square. (City of Sun Prairie)

“Jimmy the Groundhog statue has been a downtown staple for about 15 years,” BID & Tourism Manager Colleen Burke said. “His presence will never be forgotten in Cannery Square.”

Even Jimmy’s roots were in Sunny P, literally. Carved with a chainsaw, he and his base were carved from two logs that were taken from a tree in the Royal Oaks neighborhood.

With a Jimmy-sized hole left to fill, city leaders plan to start considering next year what improvements and modifications can be made to Cannery Square. But, they do assure residents that Georgia the Cow and other outdoor sculptures will be back.

