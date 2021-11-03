Town of Burke fire causes major damage while residents were out of town

TOWN OF BURKE, Wis. (WMTV) - The heavy smoke damage from a Tuesday morning fire that erupted at a Town of Burke home while the residents were out of town caused damage throughout the structure, firefighters reported.

According to the Sun Prairie Fire Dept., crews were called around 10:30 a.m. to the house in the 6000 block of Rattman Rd. and the first team arrived on scene less than three minutes later. When they got there, the firefighters reported seeing smoke and flames through a second story window.

Two search and rescue teams, along with a medical unit, searched the three-story structure, but found no one was at home. They later learned that everyone who lived there was out of town. Sun Prairie and Madison firefighters teamed up to knock down the blaze and were able to get it under control within ten minutes, SPFD stated.

No injuries were reported, and investigators say they found nothing to indicate the fire was suspicious in nature. They estimated the smoke and flames caused approximately $150,000 in damages.

