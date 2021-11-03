UW-Madison researchers finding out how video games can help with cognitive deficits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are finding out the benefits of action video games through work happening in computer labs right on campus.

Professor C. Shawn Green, heading up the research in UW-Madison’s Psychology Building, says the study shows cognitive skills can grow by playing action video games. Visual attention and speed of processing can be improved, and people with mental disabilities can use video games to strengthen parts of their minds.

For people with ADHD, a lazy eye or memory trouble can help sharpen skills through playing action video games.

The way it works is Green and his staff first give a subject a basic cognition test, testing things like processing speed and memory. Then, subjects play video games for 45 hours, in one-hour increments, five times a week.

Green says the key is balance. Playing video games too much can do more harm than good, but playing for shortened periods throughout the week can polish cognitive skills.

The results laid the groundwork for Endeavor Rx, which received FDA approval last year. EndeavorRx is the first and only doctor prescribed video game to treat ADHD, which also has FDA approval.

Green says further research could lead to finding other ways to treat mental ailments using video games.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.