Video shows man chasing suspects after being followed home and robbed at gunpoint

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) – An amateur photographer was stalked for more than 40 miles before being robbed at gunpoint.

The attack was caught in stunning detail by surveillance cameras on his car and home.

Landscapes are the specialty of hobbyist photographer Louis – who asked that only his first name be used.

In late September, Louis photographed the Golden Gate Bridge with a friend, but the day ended at Louis’ home in Fremont in the scariest 20 seconds of his life.

“It was over before you could have a rational thought,” he said.

While Louis noticed “two guys kind of looking at us” at the bridge, he didn’t think much of it. He didn’t realize the men followed him as he dropped his friend off in Union City.

It wasn’t until Louis pulled into his own driveway in Fremont, more than 40 miles from San Francisco, that things took a dramatic turn.

“I saw two guys approach. I thought, ‘OK, something is happening. Something is wrong,’” Louis said.

His Tesla and home surveillance cameras captured a man approaching his car.

When Louis honked his horn, he heard “a big smash in the back of my windshield.”

One man can be seen on video stealing a camera bag.

Unsure of what to do next, Louis floored his Tesla over cinder blocks, chasing after the suspects, who took off in a getaway vehicle.

Shocked by the commotion, Louis’ mom and several other family members sprinted out the front door.

“My mom is just completely petrified,” Louis said.

Tesla cameras show Louis crashing into the getaway car, ripping off the car’s bumper.

“The guy comes out, you know, with a gun pointed at my face,” Louis said. “He walks around my car. That’s when I hear the gunshot go off.”

Video shows Louis’ brother jump for cover.

Louis said that in hindsight he should not have followed the men.

Louis and others in his photography community launched a petition asking camera manufacturers to add more protections to their gear, such as passcodes, GPS tracking and remote disabling.

“This technology is in our phones,” said photographer Chelsea Northrup. “We see this technology every day. Why can’t we put it in a camera? … This is a priority for us. We want to feel safe and want our camera gear to be safe.”

Fremont police said photographers are targeted all too often.

But the tremendous amount of surveillance helped them arrest one of two suspects in the case – Daron McClinton, who left his shoe behind on the getaway car’s busted bumper.

McClinton was out on probation for other crimes targeting photographers in San Francisco.

Louis isn’t sure if he’ll ever pick up a camera again.

“If your hobby can endanger your family, you start to have second thoughts about whether you want to do this at all,” he said.

