The 60s are back this Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You could not ask for better weekend weather in November! Southern Wisconsinites will enjoy temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s starting Friday. Sunshine remains overhead Saturday & Sunday.

In the meantime, cloud cover will mix with sun today as winds turn out of the SW. Highs will only top out in the upper 40s. A few locations may crack the 50°-mark. Lows fall back into the lower 30s under a clearing sky. With little cloud cover, Friday highs will settle just north of 50°. Winds will be breezy as high-pressure moves off to the East and low-pressure passes by to the North. Gusts could top 30 mph.

Breezy conditions will continue into Saturday as warmer air works into the region. Highs will get close to 60° and will make it into the lower 60s Sunday & Monday. Don’t forget to turn your clock back an hour before you head to bed Saturday night!

The weather pattern stays quiet, calm and mild next week. Highs will stay in the mid 50s.

