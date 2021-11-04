Advertisement

Celebrate Wisconsin’s state fruit with these cranberry recipes

Hy-vee dietitian Andrea Miller shares the different ways to eat cranberries this season.
Fresh cranberries are generally available September through December each year.
Fresh cranberries are generally available September through December each year.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin produces the most cranberries in the world and there are lots of different ways to enjoy the state fruit.

Fresh cranberries are generally available September through December each year.

“We don’t really eat them fresh like we would grapes or blueberries. They’re considered tart or crisp,” said Hy-Vee dietitian Andrea Miller. “You’ll often see products with sugar added when cranberries are present as well as when you’re making recipes.”

Miller says this is why you should start slow when adding sugar to any recipe with cranberries.

Some health benefits from eating cranberries include antioxidant protection against diseases such as cancer and heart disease, urinary tract health, and prevention of ulcers.

Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Andrea Miller shares some different types of recipes to make using cranberries.

You can learn more about Wisconsin’s state fruit at a Hy-Vee virtual event with Wisconsin Cranberry Growers.

To register for the educational sessions on Thursday, November 11 click on the times below:

To view more recipes related to cranberries, click HERE.

