Consolidated Elementary temporarily switches to virtual learning due to COVID-19

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Consolidated Elementary School will switch from in-person to virtual learning for two weeks due to an increase in the spread of COVID-19, the School District of Milton announced Thursday.

The district explained that a “significant number” of students attending the elementary school are either in isolation or have been told to quarantine Thursday due to confirmed COVID-19 cases in the school.

The temporary switch in learning models will begin Friday, which will serve as a non-instructional day for students while teachers prepare for the transition. Monday will be an asynchronous learning day for students, which was already scheduled in the district calendar.

Virtual synchronous learning will begin Tuesday for Consolidated Elementary School students.

The district expects these students to be able to return to full, in-person learning on Thursday, Nov. 18.

Parents and guardians of students in the school should come to Consolidated Elementary between noon and 4 p.m. Friday to support student learning, the district added. Those not able to make it during that time should contact Principal Sarah Stuckey to make alternative arrangements.

Those who are interested in picking up breakfast and lunch during virtual learning should contact the SDM Director of Nutrition Michael Gosdeck.

The decision was made in collaboration with the Rock County Public Health Department.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.