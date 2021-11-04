CVS to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5-11

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - CVS announced Wednesday that select Pharmacy locations will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to kids 5-11 starting Sunday.

The pediatric vaccine is one-third of the adult dose and will be available at nearly 1,700 CVS Pharmacy locations in 46 states -- including six select locations in Wisconsin.

Parent and legal guardian consent is required for the vaccine, and every child must be accompanied by an adult. This announcement follows the CDC’s and FDA’s authorization of the vaccine for children.

Because the Pfizer vaccine is the only FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for children in this age group, patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability.

“We know many parents have been waiting for the opportunity to vaccinate their young children and are looking for convenient access to a trusted resource for vaccinations,” Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health Troyen Brennan said.

