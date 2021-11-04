Advertisement

CVS to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5-11

Kids can get the COVID-19 vaccine today.
Kids can get the COVID-19 vaccine today.
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - CVS announced Wednesday that select Pharmacy locations will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to kids 5-11 starting Sunday.

The pediatric vaccine is one-third of the adult dose and will be available at nearly 1,700 CVS Pharmacy locations in 46 states -- including six select locations in Wisconsin.

Parent and legal guardian consent is required for the vaccine, and every child must be accompanied by an adult. This announcement follows the CDC’s and FDA’s authorization of the vaccine for children.

Because the Pfizer vaccine is the only FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for children in this age group, patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability.

“We know many parents have been waiting for the opportunity to vaccinate their young children and are looking for convenient access to a trusted resource for vaccinations,” Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health Troyen Brennan said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Generic image of crash scene
Second Baraboo High School student dies due to injuries sustained in Sauk Co. crash
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
‘We want to bring her home’: Family search for missing Monticello woman

Latest News

Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
All lanes blocked on US 51 NB/SB at Dyreson Rd
Madison East student arrested in alleged October sexual assault
Beloit PD arrest individual suspected of shooting at 2 people from vehicle
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Chiefs