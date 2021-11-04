Advertisement

DOC: Wisconsin inmates will get copies of their mail going forward

(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that it will only allow photocopies of mail to be delivered to those who are incarcerated due to drugs being sent through personal mail.

The DOC explained it has seen an increase of drug incidents among those living in state facilities, including drugs that lack an odor, which can make them difficult to detect. Paper and envelopes can be immersed with the drug, which is then sent to someone in a DOC facility.

The agency stated that despite increased searches in living quarters, K9 searches and urine testing, there were 182 drug incidents during September. Sixteen of them resulted in emergency room visits.

DOC Secretary Kevin Carr noted these drugs can cause serious medical distress or violent behavior.

“Our agency’s mission and core values include protecting the safety of our staff and those in our care, and that is what’s driving this decision,” Carr said. “By stopping the original pieces of paper from entering the institutions, we can greatly reduce the amount of drugs coming in and create a safer environment.”

Due to the large number of people the DOC cares for, it is contracting mail management service TextBehind. It will open the mail, photocopy it and send the copies to the DOC within 24 hours of receiving it. It will also make color copies of drawings and pictures.

There is no added cost for this service, the DOC noted. Family and friends of those incarcerated can also electronically send letters, greeting cards and drawings through the TextBehind website- for a small cost.

The DOC will begin this new practice on Dec. 6 in adult institutions only. It does not affect juvenile facilities.

Anyone sending a letter to someone in a DOC facility will have to mail it to TextBehind using this address:

PIOC full name (first and last) and DOC #

Correctional Facility name (do not abbreviate)

P.O Box 247

Phoenix, MD 21131

