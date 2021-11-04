Edgewood High loses WIAA appeal, court date set for Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Edgewood High School is turning to the courts after losing its appeal with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association of a ruling that forced the school’s undefeated football team to forfeit all its games this season and knocked it out of the state playoffs.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, school president Mike Elliot explained Edgewood wants the court to issue a temporary restraining order on Tuesday’s decision to disqualify the Crusaders from the playoffs. The case is set to go before a judge Friday morning.

The WIAA’s initial ruling meant Kewaskum High, which lost 40-0 to Edgewood the previous weekend, would advance and the Indians are scheduled to kick off Saturday against Columbus.

The WIAA has denied Edgewood’s appeal. Edgewood is now suing the WIAA for the right to play. The case will be heard Friday morning. — Mike Jocko Jacques (@jockosports) November 4, 2021

The full lawsuit seeks not only to allow Edgewood back into the playoffs, but it also demands the WIAA restore all nine regular season wins and its two playoff victories, Elliot continued. It also seeks to address the eligibility status of the player at the heart of the WIAA ruling, whom Elliot identified as Cam Fane.

Elliot described that the situation surrounding Fane’s eligibility is “purely administrative,” and he emphasized that Fane did not make any mistakes that led to the decision.

“We are immensely proud not only of how Cam has handled himself during this very difficult situation, but of all the hard work he has done and the commitment he has made to Edgewood, his teammates and the entire school community,” Elliot continued.

Beyond announcing the lawsuit, Elliot used the statement to promise the school would release more information about the WIAA’s controversial decision that, he said, would “dispel some of the unfortunate rumors that have circulated.”

