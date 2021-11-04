Advertisement

A former Badger & a Packer nab NFL Players of the Month

October was a good month for NFL football fans from Wisconsin.
Former UW Badger Jonathan Taylor and the Packers' De-Vondre Campbell win NFL Players of the Month.(AP Photo/TJ Mast & Darryl Webb)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 4, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - October was a good month for NFL football fans from Wisconsin. The players of the month from both sides of the line of scrimmage have ties to Badger State teams.

Former University of Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor claimed the honors on the offensive side of the ball after a huge month that saw him standing in the endzone seven times. He also racked up 478 yards on the ground for the Indianapolis Colts and tacked on another 195 yards receiving.

The Colts pointed out that Taylor was the only player to hit triple digits in total yards from scrimmage (rushing and receiving) in all five October games between weeks four and eight. Only Edgerrin James (2000) and Eric Dickerson (1988) had better Octobers for the Colts. Not bad company.

“That guy is special, man, he has special talent,” wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said. “He’s powerful, he’s speedy in the open field and he’s a guy we can lean on (in) the run game, pass game. He’s catching passes, taking screens to the house and is a big, key piece to this offense.”

It was apparently a good thing he didn’t run into De’Vondre Campbell though.

The Packers’ linebacker tallied 45 total tackles in five October games, three of which went for losses to win Defensive Player of the Month. The sixth-year player who came to Green Bay in the off-season also recorded a sack, snared and interception, and forced two fumbles.

Head coach Matt LaFleur’s praise for his defensive star went beyond the numbers, as well. He described Campbell as “just a steady, calm voice out there on the field,” adding that he has taken on a leadership role for the Packers’ defense.

