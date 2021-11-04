Advertisement

Former students of David Kruchten seek damages from the former East High teacher and MMSD in civil lawsuit

David Kruchten (Source: Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
David Kruchten (Source: Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)(NBC15)
By Tajma Hall
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of former and current Madison East High School families have filed a federal lawsuit against the school district and former teacher David Kruchten.

Two current and seven former families filed a civil lawsuit one week after Kruchten was sentenced to 12 years in prison for secretly recording students using hidden cameras during school field trips.

NBC15 has obtained a copy of the federal complaint, which under the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments seeks to obtain damages, including punitive damages for injuring arising from secret video supervision “of their unclothed bodies in private places such as bathrooms,” according to the complaint filed with the U.S. District Court’s Western District of Wisconsin.

Those involved in the lawsuit attended East High School between 2014 and 2021.

“They were shocked to find out they had been the victims of hidden cam surveillance in the most intimate situations,” said Jeff Scott Olson, the attorney representing the families.

The complaint alleges that MMSD has had a “pattern and practice of installing and using hidden cameras, housed in hollowed-out smoke detectors or other similar inconspicuous housing devices, to supervise and surreptitiously record its employees and students,” according to the federal complaint.

The complaint also references a police report that attributes statements to MMSD’s Director of Labor Relations where Attorney Heidi Tepp said secret surveillance cameras have been used at East High in the “past ten years”, according to the complaint.

“They claimed to have been doing this to catch a sleeping janitor who had been seen once sleeping in his car in the parking lot,” said Olson.

The suit calls into question the connection between this incident and Kruchten’s conduct. “It certainly represented similar invasions of privacy in nature,” said Olson.

In August, David Kruchten pleaded guilty to knowingly producing, distributing or possessing child pornography, as well as taking a minor across state lines for illicit sexual conduct. Following his release from federal prison, the 39-year-old Kruchten was ordered to spend the subsequent two decades on supervised release.

A spokesperson for MMSD declined to comment on the pending litigation.

