Forward Madison ousts head coach Craig after 1 season

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forward Madison fired first-year head coach Carl Craig. The team made the announcement Thursday in a statement that highlighted its poor showing this season in the title. Forward Madison finished the 2021 USL League One season in ninth place, posting an 8-8-12 record.

“We have high standards for the on-field performance of this Club and we believe these standards are attainable,” owner and COO Conor Caloia wrote in the announcement, titled “Flamingos finished in 9th place in 2021.” He added that management “has a duty” to install a head coach that leads the team to the post-season regularly.

Caloia explained that team leadership made the decision following an evaluation of the technical side of the club, an evaluation that included interviews with players and discussions among the office staff. The statement noted Forward Madison posted a 5-8-11 record after a successful May, which earned Craig coach of the month honors.

“We would like to thank Carl for his efforts this past season,” Caloia said. “He is a good man with a great understanding and passion for the game.”

Craig had joined Forward Madison last December.

