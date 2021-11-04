Health officials prepare to offer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines at AEC clinic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Children in Dane County will soon be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the Alliant Energy Center.

Public health officials have opened a temporary clinic to administer booster doses and pediatric doses.

Once the CDC issues its clinical guidance, PHMDC will be given the green light to begin vaccinating children 5 to 11 years old.

“We have been planning for quite some time with our team at Public Health to figure out the best way that we can get as many kids vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Sarah Hughes, a Public Health Supervisor for PHMDC.

The clinic is hoping to offer between 500 to 700 appointments per day in the first few weeks.

KIDS VACCINES: The first pediatric vaccine doses have arrived at the Alliant Energy Center. PHMDC anticipates staff will... Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Health officials say the vaccinators are trained to work with children. Staff will also be giving children picture books, bracelets, and stickers to make them feel welcome.

“It’s a much different experience for a kid to get vaccinated than it is for an adult to get vaccinated,” said Hughes. “We’re doing our best to make sure that this runs as comfortably and smoothly as possible.”

The clinic will be open during the following hours:

Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesdays and Fridays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Health officials say they’ll keep this clinic open for as long as there is a demand for it. It’s expected to stay open through the beginning of the holiday season.

Parents or guardians will be able to use this link to make an appointment for children.

Appointments will not be available until PHMDC receives clinical guidance from the CDC, which is expected any day now.

