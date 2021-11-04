Holiday Fantasy in Lights returns to illuminate Olin Park next week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison holiday tradition is making its way back to Olin Park next week.
The Electric Group announced Thursday that the 33rd Holiday Fantasy in Lights will return to illuminate Olin Park around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, November 13.
Olin Park will be lit up from dusk until dawn for seven weeks until Jan. 3 for all to drive-through, free of charge. Booths will also be open from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night.
IBEW Local 159 electricians, retirees and apprentices have been working since Monday to install the lights and holiday displays around the park loop.
The Electric Group thanked its sponsors, volunteers and other organizations for their help along the way. Anyone who would like to make a donation to the event can mail a check to:
The Electric Group
Payable to NECA/IBEW
4903 Commerce Court
McFarland WI 53558
