Advertisement

Holiday Fantasy in Lights returns to illuminate Olin Park next week

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison holiday tradition is making its way back to Olin Park next week.

The Electric Group announced Thursday that the 33rd Holiday Fantasy in Lights will return to illuminate Olin Park around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, November 13.

Olin Park will be lit up from dusk until dawn for seven weeks until Jan. 3 for all to drive-through, free of charge. Booths will also be open from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night.

IBEW Local 159 electricians, retirees and apprentices have been working since Monday to install the lights and holiday displays around the park loop.

IBEW Local 159 electricians, retirees and apprentices set up lights at Olin Park, on Nov. 4,...
IBEW Local 159 electricians, retirees and apprentices set up lights at Olin Park, on Nov. 4, 2021.(WMTV/Jason Rice)

The Electric Group thanked its sponsors, volunteers and other organizations for their help along the way. Anyone who would like to make a donation to the event can mail a check to:

The Electric Group

Payable to NECA/IBEW

4903 Commerce Court

McFarland WI 53558

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Generic image of crash scene
Second Baraboo High School student dies due to injuries sustained in Sauk Co. crash
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
‘We want to bring her home’: Family search for missing Monticello woman
Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello
Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen on Tuesday

Latest News

Wisconsin State Patrol trooper returns service dog to family.
Wis. State Patrol trooper reunites service dog with her family after crash
Members chosen for committee in search for next UW System President
Wisconsin tourism industry shows signs of recovery after pandemic slow down
"Be Like Mike" awarded to Alliant Energy as part of the 2021 NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign.
“Be Like Mike” awarded to Alliant Energy