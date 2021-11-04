Advertisement

Illinois man sentenced after driving through a 2019 Beloit parade

Curtis Metz, 40, has been sentenced to four years in prison for driving drunk into a Christmas parade in 2019 and then leading police on a pursuit.(Beloit Police Department)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man has been sentenced to four years in prison after he drove through a Beloit holiday parade in 2019.

During the parade, Curtis Metz, 40, drove past a squad car and through a barrier, where the officers attempted to stop him. Once stopped, the suspect refused to follow orders or speak with officials and instead drove into the parade route, according to the Beloit Police Dept.

Beloit Police Dept. followed Metz in an effort to steer him out of the parade route. Metz eventually diverted and officers attempted to stop his vehicle again.

The vehicle traveled into South Beloit until it went into a cornfield in Winnebago County, IL, where it was stopped between two trees.

Metz was sentenced in late October 2021 to four years in prison after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated (fifth offense), vehicle operator flee/elude officer, and first degree recklessly endangering safety.

