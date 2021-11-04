Janesville PD arrest suspect tied to whitetail buck killing
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department arrested a suspect after investigating the killing of a whitetail buck last Wednesday.
Police and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens began investigating several tips of a dead whitetail buck in Janesville on Oct. 27. The alleged violation occurred near the City of Janesville landfill.
After investigating the complaints, Janesville Police arrested 40-year-old Jason Kline of Whitewater for the following charges:
- Trespass to land
- Bow and crossbow hunting restrictions
- Discharge weapon in city limits
The investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.