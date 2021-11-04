Janesville PD arrest suspect tied to whitetail buck killing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department arrested a suspect after investigating the killing of a whitetail buck last Wednesday.

Police and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens began investigating several tips of a dead whitetail buck in Janesville on Oct. 27. The alleged violation occurred near the City of Janesville landfill.

After investigating the complaints, Janesville Police arrested 40-year-old Jason Kline of Whitewater for the following charges:

Trespass to land

Bow and crossbow hunting restrictions

Discharge weapon in city limits

The investigation is still ongoing.

