Janesville PD arrest suspect tied to whitetail buck killing

(David Kenyon | MI Dept. of Natural Resources)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department arrested a suspect after investigating the killing of a whitetail buck last Wednesday.

Police and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens began investigating several tips of a dead whitetail buck in Janesville on Oct. 27. The alleged violation occurred near the City of Janesville landfill. 

After investigating the complaints, Janesville Police arrested 40-year-old Jason Kline of Whitewater for the following charges:

  • Trespass to land
  • Bow and crossbow hunting restrictions
  • Discharge weapon in city limits

The investigation is still ongoing. 

