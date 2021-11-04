Advertisement

Members chosen for committee in search for next UW System President

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)- The president of the board who establishes policies for governing state universities announced the members Wednesday of a committee who will assist in choosing the next leader of the UW System.

Board of Regents President Edmund Manydeeds III, who will be the chair of the Special Regent Committee, announced seven regents of the 18-regent board will participate in the committee.

“Deciding on the next leader for the UW System is one of the largest decisions to come before this Board, and I would like to thank my colleagues for their willingness to engage and be a part of that vital process,” Manydeeds III said.

They are:

  • Regent President Edmund Manydeeds III, Chair
  • Regent Vice President Karen Walsh
  • Regent Scott Beightol
  • Regent Héctor Colón
  • Regent Tracey L. Klein
  • Regent Cris Peterson
  • Regent Corey Saffold

The Search and Screen Committee has held almost three dozen listening sessions at all UW System schools and virtually received input on its search for the next system president.

Manydeeds III explained that the Special Regent Committee will create a process to select and evaluate finalists before reviewing candidates in December. The committee will then conduct interviews with finalists in January and give their recommendation to the full Board of Regents in February.

Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson is currently the interim president of the UW System.

