New gallery opening at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum

New pieces open to the public Friday morning.
A new gallery is opening at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, called the Souvenirs of Service.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Veterans Museum opens a new gallery to the public. Souvenirs of Service is a collection of items from Wisconsin veterans gathered during deployments over the years.

The collection of saved collectibles represents four branches of the military, several wars, and dozens of deployments. Items date back to 1880, while others are from recent deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq. Attached to each piece is a story from the veteran who donated it, posted on plaques with the various items.

The exhibit opens Friday morning at 10:00. It will be open for 18 to 20 months, with new pieces rotating into the gallery; for more details, head over to the museum website.

