SSM Health: Thousands of 5-11 year olds already scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of newly eligible children already have appointments with SSM Health to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the health system reports. It made the announcement Thursday afternoon, not long before the first child was set to get their shot.

According to SSM Health, its staff had only been booking 5 to 11-year-olds for 12 hours before approximately 3,000 kids had signed up. The health system noted that it is currently trying to open more slots, citing the high demand at its clinics, pediatric vaccine clinics, and school-based clinics.

“We recognize many area families are anxious to get their families fully vaccinated,” SSM Health wrote in a statement. “We are proud of our community’s response and thank them for their interest in the vaccine.”

In addition to the school-based clinics, SSM Health also noted the partnerships it has with districts, noting that they have allowed it to register approximately 5,000 additional children for vaccinations outside of the clinical settings. It described the partnerships as a win-win, explaining they keep the clinics open for other bookings and are a more efficient way to get kids vaccinated.

SSM also pointed out that other vaccinators are beginning to offer doses to younger children and directs families to the DHS vaccine finder if they are looking for additional vaccine options.

