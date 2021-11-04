Time’s running out to get fully vaccinated by Christmas

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local and state health officials are reminding those who are still waiting to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus that they only have a few days to get their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and still have time to complete their series before Christmas.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services points out that a person would need to get their first shot by Thursday, Nov. 11, to beat that holiday deadline. Doing so by then would allow time to get the second dose of the vaccine and still fit in the two subsequent weeks needed to be considered fully vaccinated.

Of course, those who opted for the single dose Johnson & Johnson version would still have a little more time to schedule an appointment, as they would only need that two-week period after getting their shot to have a vaccinated Christmas.

The time crunch is also notable for younger children. With vaccinations slowly opening up for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old, who are only eligible for the two-dose Pfizer version, the window is tight for to be vaccinated when Santa arrives.

