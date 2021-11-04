Warmer Temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The remarkably calm start to November continues with no real weathermakers as we move through the end of the week, weekend, and early next week. While we will have a few clouds from time to time, the overall trend will be more mostly sunny and clear skies. One notable change in the days ahead will be a warming trend as winds shift southerly and pick up.

Mostly clear skies tonight will allow for one more night below freezing with overnight lows around 30 degrees. Mostly sunny skies Friday with strong southerly winds will boost temperatures into the 50s. Overnight lows Friday only dip to around 40 degrees. We will start the weekend with more sunshine and highs into the upper 50s. Those turn into lower 60s by Sunday as we “fall back.” Early next week starts on a similar note with sunshine and highs into the 50s.

Our next weathermaker will start to arrive late Tuesday with an increase in clouds and eventually shower chances by the overnight hours This will start a much more unsettled stretch of weather for the second half of next week. While specifics need to be ironed out, it appears daily rain chances will be around not only through the end of the week, but even into next weekend as temperatures slowly drop off.

