Wisconsin organization sues Biden administration over OSHA mandate

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) is suing the Biden administration over the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) mandate regarding COVID-19. The conservative think-tank claims the mandate is not constitutional.

OSHA is giving businesses of over 100 employees until Jan. 4 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Those that do not receive the vaccine will be submitted to weekly testing. The mandate is backed by the Biden administration.

WILL’s President and General Counsel Rick Esenberg says their lawsuit isn’t about the mandate themselves, but about the method by which they’re being enforced.

“The lawsuit is not about vaccine or vaccine mandates,” said Esenberg. “It’s about how we make law in this country.”

WILL believes the mandate is unconstitutional because it did not go through proper channels. They believe the law should’ve gone through Congress, rather than issued as an emergency standard.

“The Biden administration is taking a law, OSHA, which is designed to regulate conditions that arise in the workplace and they’re trying to use it to turn employers into public health agencies,” said Esenberg.

OSHA is using the law in a temporary emergency capacity to protect the health and safety of employees. However, Esenberg says that OSHA isn’t designed to help issue government health guidance.

The problem here is how we go about making a law and whether or not it’s appropriate to use businesses as an enforcement mechanism,” said Esenberg. “That should probably be done by the government itself.”

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin (D) said in a press release Thursday that the mandate is going to be helpful in protecting workers and preventing additional outbreaks of COVID-19.

The lawsuit was filed by WILL through the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

