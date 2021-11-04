Wisconsin tourism industry shows signs of recovery after pandemic slow down

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the industries hit hardest by the pandemic is showing growth in monthly year-over-year spending for the first time since 2019, Wisconsin officials announced Thursday.

Wisconsin’s tourism industry is the first state in the Midwest to show growth during the month of September, while Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Dept. of Tourism Secretary-designee Anne Sayers note the national average is lagging at a 9% drop.

Wisconsin was also one of only 13 states to report positive growth over 2019, U.S. Travel Association data indicate, at 1% growth. Illinois and Minnesota showed 21% and 20% lags in spending decline. Iowa and Michigan exceeded the national average, losing 5% and 3% compared to 2019.

“The tourism industry is an essential part of our state and our economy,” Evers said. “We’ve put more than $200 million in federal recovery funds toward helping our tourism and hospitality industries get through this pandemic and bounce back, and I’m proud of our work to help support our economic recovery.”

Sayers explained that the state is planning for more bumps in the road, but it is on the right path.

“While meetings and conventions and other large group gatherings are slow to return, leisure travelers are making up for it by spending their time and their dollars in Wisconsin to experience the unexpected and when that happens, Wisconsin wins,” Sayers said.

The Dept. of Tourism anticipates 2021 as a whole will still be down compared to 2019, which was the state’s best year on record.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.