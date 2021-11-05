13th annual Girls on the Run 5K takes place Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday, Girls on the Run South Central Wisconsin will host their 13th 5K at the Waunakee Village Center.

Seven hundred girls at 50 different sites from 3rd-5th grade spent eight weeks learning to recognize their individual strengths while also connecting with others, all leading up to the 5K.

Executive Director of Girls on the Run South Central Wisconsin, Christine Benedict, said their program aims to reach girls while they’re young, and give them the tools they need to handle the challenges they may face as they get older.

“At age 10 and 11, girls get sort of forced in and they start to hear messages,” Benedict said. “The things that start to take away and steal their confidence and joy. So getting access to those kids while they still have the world at their fingertips is a big part of the program.”

The 5K is a non-competitive and untimed race that will celebrate the girls’ accomplishments over the past eight weeks.

“It’s something that at the beginning of the season they may not have even known they were capable of it,” Benedict said. “We tell them it is just the beginning that there is nothing like the rush of that finish line. Those smiles are never bigger, never brighter.”

