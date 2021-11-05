Beautiful Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Make some plans to get outside this weekend! The calm stretch of weather continues as high pressure remains to our south. There will be a weak disturbance passing north tonight, this will bring a few clouds with lows into the middle and upper 30s. Partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday will boost temperatures into the upper 50s. We are only down to around 40 during the night. Sunday will be even warmer as sunshine boosts temperatures into the lower 60s!

We will start off next week with more of the same. Sunshine and mild temperatures expected through early Tuesday. Our next weathermaker will arrive late Tuesday with clouds and rain chances. This will be the start of a much more active pattern. Daily rain chances through the end of the week and weekend.

Much colder air will filter in by next weekend too. This could mix rain showers with snow showers as temperatures flirt with the freezing mark.

