Advertisement

Beautiful Weekend

Get Outside And Enjoy It
Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Make some plans to get outside this weekend! The calm stretch of weather continues as high pressure remains to our south. There will be a weak disturbance passing north tonight, this will bring a few clouds with lows into the middle and upper 30s. Partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday will boost temperatures into the upper 50s. We are only down to around 40 during the night. Sunday will be even warmer as sunshine boosts temperatures into the lower 60s!

We will start off next week with more of the same. Sunshine and mild temperatures expected through early Tuesday. Our next weathermaker will arrive late Tuesday with clouds and rain chances. This will be the start of a much more active pattern. Daily rain chances through the end of the week and weekend.

Much colder air will filter in by next weekend too. This could mix rain showers with snow showers as temperatures flirt with the freezing mark.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Generic image of crash scene
Second Baraboo High School student dies due to injuries sustained in Sauk Co. crash
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
‘We want to bring her home’: Family search for missing Monticello woman
Edgewood High loses WIAA appeal, court date set for Friday

Latest News

Temperatures climb into the 50s and 60s this weekend!
Sunshine & Mild Weekend; Rain Returns Next Week
Friday Extended Forecast
Mild Weekend - Watching for Rain Next Week
First Snow
Warmer Temperatures
Sunshine and mild temperatures return this weekend.
The 60s are back this Weekend