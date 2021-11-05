Beloit school district cancels all classes over planned protest, cites safety

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit students are getting an unexpected day off Friday. The School District of Beloit canceled class citing safety concerns surrounding a protest scheduled that day.

The district wrote on its website that the decision was made in conjunction with the Beloit Police Department. It did not cite the specific concerns surrounding the protest. After stating that administrators had learned of the event, which the district said would disrupt the day, the district explained, “(c)onsidering the behaviors, actions, and language of certain groups who do not consider the safety and well-being of others, our buildings are closed and there is no school today.” (emphasis theirs)

The police department echoed the district’s sentiment in its own statement Friday morning, blaming the protest for the district calling off classes and that the decision was made “solely” for the safety of the school and staff.”

This is a breaking news story. NBC15 will update as more information becomes available.

