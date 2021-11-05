Cottage Grove’s first hotel is now open

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s vacancy at the Village of Cottage Grove’s first hotel, an 82-room Comfort Suites right off Interstate-94 and Highway N.

“We’re more than ready for a hotel and we really needed one. The Village has known that for quite some time and has really been part of a huge part of making this happen,” said Joe Wagner, the CEO of Greywolf Partners Inc. who developed and owns the hotel.

Room inside Cottage Grove's new Comfort Suites. (Erin Sullivan WMTV)

Wagner also owns the BBJack’s restaurant right next door, which is now connected to the hotel through a large outdoor patio with tables and entertainment space. BBJack’s will provide food service to hotel guests and can deliver meals right to their doors.

“We’ve effectively turned a limited-service hotel into a full-service hotel,” explained Wagner.

The hotel has conference rooms, a continental breakfast area, a fitness room, and a pool, but village leaders say its location is one of its most attractive features.

Pool inside Cottage Grove's new Comfort Suites. (Erin Sullivan WMTV)

“We have the interstate and Highway N right here. It’s a real good spot for someone to get in and out of, quick access to again the interstate if they choose to either head to Milwaukee or to Madison,” said John Williams, the President of the Village of Cottage Grove.

The project took years of collaboration with the Village of Cottage Grove and is funded through tax increment financing.

“Certainly in the surrounding community it’s just a wonderful accommodation to have for both residents or those that choose to visit here,” said Williams.

Lobby inside Cottage Grove's new Comfort Suites. (Erin Sullivan WMTV)

Williams said the hotel’s completion is just another sign of growth for Cottage Grove, with more people choosing to work, live, and visit this budding community.

“I think it speaks well to the community that has been here and established for a long time and the residents that are here. I think they’re very welcoming,” told Williams.

A ribbon cutting for the hotel is slated for November 18th at 10:15 a.m.

