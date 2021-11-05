Advertisement

Madison doctors share how to cope with winter blues, Daylight Savings Time change

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 5, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As colder weather rolls in, local health systems are sharing how people can cope with the winter blues amid clocks falling back this Sunday for Daylight Savings Time.

UW Health psychologist Shilagh Mirgain explained that as the pandemic continues to bring stress on for people, plus being paired with the colder weather, it can trigger seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

SAD is a recurrent form of depression typically developed in the wintertime that can bring on feelings of sadness, loss of interest and difficulty sleeping. SAD is most found in younger people, especially women, between the ages of 18 and 30.

To cope with this issue, Mirgan suggested people eat foods rich in Vitamin D3, such as fish and mushrooms, and participate in self-care activities to do something you enjoy. She also recommends that people make plans in a safe way to increase socialization, spend time in sunshine and exercise.

SSM Health Family Medicine Physician Dr. Roopa Shah also focused on sun exposure, noting that reduced time in the sun can suppress production of Vitamin D, melatonin (the sleep hormone) and serotonin (a hormone that helps with mood balance).

Dr. Shah recommends that people stick to their normal routine to lessen disruption to the body, bundle up to enjoy the sunshine and limit extra caffeine. People are also advised to turn off screens before bed.

If people need to move up their normal schedule with the time change, Dr. Shah adds that doing so gradually is the best practice.

