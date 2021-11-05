Advertisement

Madison man with terminal cancer sent to prison for stabbing death

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted in a 2019 stabbing death was sentenced to 15 years in prison, following his family’s pleas for leniency over his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Sixty-year-old Lew Jefferson, of Madison, was found guilty last month of first-degree reckless homicide in the killing of 30-year-old Amanda Woods, whose family argued against a sentence of probation.

While acknowledging Jefferson’s age and the likelihood he has little time left to live, Deputy District Attorney William Brown said probation would “absolutely be inappropriate” and added that Jefferson didn’t care that Brown was young.

Two of Jefferson’s brothers described Jefferson as a once-kind and caring individual who had a difficult upbringing.

They expressed condolences to the victim’s family.

