Over 17% of vaccinated Dane Co. residents have gone for booster shot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 1 in 6 Dane Co. residents who previously completed their COVID-19 vaccine series have already returned to get a booster dose. Recently released numbers show 68,810 people have gone for that first dose – nearly half of them (31,220) with the past two weeks.

In fact, those extra doses are the vast majority of the ones being delivered right now. Public Health Madison & Dane County indicated just under 90 percent of people who went for a shot were going for the booster dose (2,230 boosters vs. 265 initial series).

Dane Co. continues to have the highest vaccination rates in the state, PHMDC points out. Nearly three-quarters of people who live in the county, including those who are not eligible for vaccination, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with over 70 of total residents completing their series. Counting only those who are eligible, which is currently described as anyone age 12 and up, that figure jumps to 86.4 percent having received one dose, with 83 percent finishing that initial series.

The frequency at which unvaccinated Dane Co. residents are being diagnosed with COVID-19 continues to be much higher than it is for those who are vaccinated, with the case rate being more than five times higher for former than it was for the latter (767 vs. 142.6 per 100,000). For individuals 65 and older that gap jumps to 7.5, PHMDC’s report indicates.

Overall, Dane Co. saw 87 cases per day, nearly half of which were among the unvaccinated, over the past two weeks. The nearly equal number of cases between vaccinated and unvaccinated (45 vs. 42 per day) is a result of the overwhelming percentage of residents who have completed their series.

PHMDC added that the percentage of tests that come back positive sits at 2.8 percent, which, by holding steady at under five percent, the agency says is a good indication that enough testing is being done.

