Sunshine & Mild Weekend; Rain Returns Next Week

Gusty SW winds bring in more mild air this weekend. 50s and 60s continue through Monday. An active weather pattern takes hold next week.
Temperatures climb into the 50s and 60s this weekend!
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready for some sunshine! Besides a few passing periods of cloud cover, the sky stays mainly clear over southern Wisconsin. And we’re looking at a mild weekend too!

High-pressure has started to drift East and an approaching system to the NW is closing in. We’ll avoid rain with this next system, but expect a breeze today out of the SW. Wind gusts could top 30 mph. Highs will climb into the lower 50s.

Some passing clouds will keep lows tonight in the upper 30s before another day of sunshine. Winds will subside tomorrow, but remain breezy at times. Highs jump another 5-10° - into the upper 50s.

We’ll pass 60° on Sunday & Monday! Sunshine continues as we start next week.

The weather pattern becomes more active on Tuesday with an approaching cold front. There is a slight chance for a few showers late Tuesday. Most of Wednesday may stay dry before shower chances pick up again Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs remain in the lower 50s.

