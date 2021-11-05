Advertisement

UW-Madison to raise Ho-Chunk Nation flag

Flag will be raised at 10:00 Friday morning.
Already with an established presence in La Crosse, WhiteEagle says the new endeavor is the...
Already with an established presence in La Crosse, WhiteEagle says the new endeavor is the right fit for the tribe moving forward.(WEAU)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison will fly the Ho-Chunk Nation flag above Bascom Hall Friday for the first time in the college’s history.

A spokesperson for the university noted the flag-raising is part of an ongoing commitment to educate the campus community about the Ho-Chunk Nation’s history and to recognize the land as the ancestral home of the Ho-Chunk Nation.

The flag will be raised at 10 a.m. Friday, November 5. This will also be the first time in UW-Madison’s history that it flies the nation’s flag for a day along with the U.S. and Wisconsin flags.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank will be in attendance at the event to welcome members of the Ho-Chunk Nation, including Vice President Karena Thundercloud, the Wisconsin Dells Singers and members of Sanford WhiteEagle Legion Post 556.

“This is a historic day that has been needed for a long time,” says Thundercloud. “I want to thank all of the people that have brought this day to reality.”

Director of Tribal Relations for UW–Madison Aaron Bird Bear will give remarks, and the invocation will be delivered by Ho-Chunk Traditional Chief Clayton Winneshiek.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Generic image of crash scene
Second Baraboo High School student dies due to injuries sustained in Sauk Co. crash
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
‘We want to bring her home’: Family search for missing Monticello woman
Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello
Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen on Tuesday

Latest News

UW-Madison will raise the Ho-Chunk Nation flag above Bascom Hall
UW-Madison will raise the Ho-Chunk Nation flag above Bascom Hall
Beloit school district cancels all classes over planned protest, cites safety
Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin
13th annual Girls on the Run 5K takes place Saturday
Girls on the Run
Girls on the Run 5k kicks off Saturday