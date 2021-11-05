West Washington Avenue will reopen Friday, City of Madison says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After shutting it down in July, the City of Madison says a busy stretch of West Washington Avenue is ready to reopen.

Starting 6 a.m. Friday, the city says the road will be fully open to traffic. Madison Metro buses, which had been detoured, are set to return as well.

The project along West Washington Avenue, between Bedford Street and Broom Street, improved rideability and drainage, according to Hannah Mohelnitzky, public information officer of the city’s engineering division. Crews added lanes for buses and bikes while maintaining most of on-street parking, she said.

“We’re always happy when something happens on time, and that we can wrap something up as big of a project like this before the winter comes,” Mohelnitzky said.

She explained, the final product addressed a common complaint heard over the last few years: “Prior to this project, West Washington was very ambiguous and very confusing to drivers as to whether it was two lanes in each direction or one lane in each direction.”

After months of being caught in the middle of construction, business owners and nearby residents said they are eager for the project’s completion.

“I feel pretty good about it,” Ethan Peickert, who lives a block away from the construction, said. “It’ll be nice to not have much construction going on around here. That’s always kind of loud, kind of obnoxious.”

Coni Marotz, owner of Iconi Interiors and Consignment, said the last few months made up the most “extensive” construction she had seen at her storefront of 13 years.

“At one point, we didn’t even have a front door because they ripped up the sidewalk,” she said.

The road will reopen in time for holiday shopping, and while that’s good for business, Marotz said there is yet a new challenge.

“Now that we have added buses and bikes [lanes] to West Wash., we’ve already lost quite a few spaces just on our block of free parking for customers and for people who live downtown,” she said.

As traffic flows through West Washington Avenue tomorrow, the city says crews will still be on site to wrap up tasks like installing street signs and traffic signal poles.

