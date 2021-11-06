50s & 60s back this Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The mild weather is finally here! Get ready for sunshine & the 50s today! Besides a few passing periods of cloud cover over the next few days, the sky stays mainly clear over southern Wisconsin.

Sunshine is back overhead today as high-pressure has shifted farther East. Winds will be breezy at times, but much calmer compared to yesterday. Highs jump another 5-10° - into the upper 50s.

We’ll pass 60° on tomorrow & Monday! Sunshine continues as we start next week.

The weather pattern becomes more active on Tuesday with an approaching cold front. There is a slight chance for a few showers late Tuesday.

Another weather system forms over the central Plains and moves into the Midwest. Scattered showers are expected late Wednesday and throughout Thursday - Friday. The exact timing and position of this system is still pending. Stay tuned to the forecast for updates! Highs next week will drop from the 50s Wednesday & Thursday into the 40s by Friday.

