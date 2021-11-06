Advertisement

Arrest made in slaying of father driving daughter to school

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Chicago father as he drove his daughter to school on the city’s westside.

Authorities found Avanta Ware Friday in Wisconsin. He was being extradited back to Illinois.

Ware was wanted in the Sept. 1 slaying of Travell Miller who was shot multiple times while stopped in traffic by a man who stepped out of another car and opened fire on him.

Relatives have said Miller bent over to protect his 7-year-old daughter who was uninjured.

An arrest warrant was issued in September charging Ware with murder. Ware also was wanted for two counts of carjacking in Berwyn, a Chicago suburb.

