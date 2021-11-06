Advertisement

Dane Co. organization’s program helps eligible residents pay for health care

(pexels.com)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County organization is helping individuals and families who make too much to be eligible for BadgerCare buy insurance through the Marketplace.

According to the United Way of Dane County, it is assisting people in purchasing insurance through its HealthConnect Premium Assistance Program.

The HealthConnect program pays the balance of eligible participants’ monthly health insurance premiums that are not covered by the Premium Tax Credit offered in the Marketplace. This is possible through donations from UW Health and Quartz.

United Way also noted that HealthConnect offers 20 different plans for participants to have more flexibility in the location, provider and pharmacies that they receive services from.

To be eligible, people must live in Dane Co., be a U.S. citizen or legal resident and enroll in a Marketplace health plan by the enrollment deadline. Open enrollment for health insurance through the Marketplace began on Nov. 1 and runs through Jan 15, 2022.

Families must also fall within the income ranges listed below:

  • Family of 1: $12,881-$19,320 per year
  • Family of 2: $17,421-$26,130 per year
  • Family of 3: $21,961-$32,940 per year
  • Family of 4: $26,501-$39,750 per year
  • Families of 5+: Go online for more information

