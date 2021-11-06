Advertisement

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office kicks off Hunter Sight-In this weekend

(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters preparing for deer season can join the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office starting Saturday for its Sight-In series.

The Dane Co. Law Enforcement Training Center will be open for sight-ins daily through Nov. 18, which is two days before gun deer season starts in Wisconsin.

Dane Co. hunters can adjust the sights on their shotguns, rifles and pistols between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day.

The sheriff’s office stated it costs $10 for the first gun and $5 for each additional gun. There will be hearing and eye protection provided, as it mandatory, or participants can bring their own.

Hunters will also receive information on hunting laws, regulations and gun safety.

