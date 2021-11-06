At least one hospitalized in Sauk Co. crash

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - At least one person was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a vehicle crash near Lake Delton.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, officers received report of a crash at about 11:20 p.m.

Wisconsin State Patrol and Lake Delton EMS were dispatched to I-39/90 at Mile Marker 101. One person was transported by EMS to Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital.

The right WB lane on I-39/90 and Mile Marker 101 was closed for about 45 minutes, according to WisDOT. All lanes are now cleared.

