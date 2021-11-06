Advertisement

Madison student charged in attack that prompted protests

Past students of former Madison East High teacher seek damages from him, MMSD in civil lawsuit
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison high school student has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl at a homecoming party.

The attack prompted student protests across Madison and the resignation of the principal at East High School.

The 17-year-old was charged Friday with sexual assault and strangulation in the Oct. 10 incident. According to the complaint, the victim was at a friend’s after-party when the suspect allegedly locked her in a bedroom and assaulted her.

In the days following, the Wisconsin State Journal reports, students staged two walkouts in support of the victim.

East Principal Sean Leavy stepped down late last month.

