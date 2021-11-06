Advertisement

Mild Sunday Ahead

Big Changes Late Next Week
Yard Work Forecast
Yard Work Forecast(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A great stretch of fall weather continues. High pressure remains in control through early in the week. Look for mainly sunny skies and highs into the lower 60s Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows will be into the 40s. Outside of a few clouds and breezy winds at times, nothing to get worked up about through early Tuesday.

Our next weathermaker arrives later Tuesday with increasing clouds and some spotty showers. This will be the start of a much more active pattern into the next weekend. Several disturbances will move through during this time frame with daily chances of wet weather sticking around.

Initially temperatures will be into the 40s and 50s and it will remain all rain. As we head into the weekend, cooler air returns into the 30s. This may allow the rain to mix in with snow at times.

