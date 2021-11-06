Advertisement

MPD: Two arrested in west side fight, shots fired incident

Officers arrested two suspects in connection with a fight and the shots fired incident.
(LovableNinja | Pixabay (custom credit))
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department arrested two suspects early Saturday morning on Madison’s west side.

According to MPD, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of East Springs Drive at around 1:30 a.m. for a report of someone firing a gun in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, several shell casings were found. Officers arrested two suspects in connection with a fight and the shots fired incident.

No injuries or damage has been reported at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.

