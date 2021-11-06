Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers and Prevea Health end partnership

The decision was made days after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and revealed that he is unvaccinated against the virus.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers have made the decision to end their partnership, the healthcare organization announced Saturday.

According to Prevea Health, Rodgers has been a spokesperson and supporter of the organization’s health and wellness initiatives throughout Wisconsin since 2012.

The decision was made days after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and revealed that he is unvaccinated against the virus.

Prevea Health said they are committed to protecting the community amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes encouraging eligible populations to become vaccinated.

There will be no additional information or interviews available, according to the healthcare organization.

