Aaron Rodgers and Prevea Health end partnership

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers have made the decision to end their partnership, the healthcare organization announced Saturday.

According to Prevea Health, Rodgers has been a spokesperson and supporter of the organization’s health and wellness initiatives throughout Wisconsin since 2012.

The decision was made days after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and revealed that he is unvaccinated against the virus.

Prevea Health said they are committed to protecting the community amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes encouraging eligible populations to become vaccinated.

There will be no additional information or interviews available, according to the healthcare organization.

