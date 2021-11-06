Advertisement

Rittenhouse attorneys spar over victim depictions

In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark...
In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark Richards, during Rittenhouse's pretrial hearing at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. A judge is set to decide on several motions ahead of the trial for Rittenhouse who is accused of killing two men and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Wisconsin last summer. The judge's decisions from Friday's Sept. 17, 2021 hearing will set at least some of the ground rules for the November trial.(Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Attorneys spent the first week of Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial sparring over who provoked whom, with prosecutors portraying Rittenhouse as the aggressor and the defense working to show that the men he shot had threatened him.

Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz during the August 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse’s attorney Mark Richards has worked to show that Rittenhouse fired in self-defense after the men attacked him. He suggested that Rosenbaum ambushed Rittenhouse and said Huber was trying to take Rittenhouse’s head off when he swung a skateboard at him.

Prosecutors said Rosenbaum was unarmed and that Huber and Grosskreutz were trying to protect the crowd. Only Grosskreutz survived being shot.

