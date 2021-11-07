Another few mild days; Big changes Late Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 60s are back in southern Wisconsin! Sunshine will peek through scattered clouds today. Breezy southerly winds will kick in more mild air. Highs reach into the lower and mid 60s area-wide. Another mainly clear night will allow lows to drop back into the mid 40s tonight.

Monday features more sunshine and one last day of the 60s before changes arrive mid-week.

A cold front is forecast to move through Wisconsin on Tuesday. This could generate a few light showers Tuesday afternoon & evening.

The next weather maker arrives Wednesday night into Thursday. Scattered showers will move into southern Wisconsin during this time. Gusty winds will pick up out of the SW and then transition to Westerly winds following the passage of a cold front. Much colder air filters in behind this system. Highs will drop from the 50s on Thursday and into the 40s by Friday. Most places will struggle to get out of the 30s on Saturday.

A rain/snow mix is possible Thursday night as temperatures tumble throughout the region. The overall track of this system is still being refined so stay tuned to forecast updates!

