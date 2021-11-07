Advertisement

Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman following domestic incident

Missing Dodge Co. woman
Missing Dodge Co. woman(Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman after investigating an incident in Lebanon Sunday morning.

After a domestic incident at the Hidden Meadows Mobile Home Park, officials determined that 32-year-old Amanda Bahr is missing and potentially in danger.

Police have identified 29-year-old Jesse Lafferty as a person of interest, and officials would like to talk with him. Lafferty also has 2 warrants for his arrest.

The sheriff’s office says that Hidden Meadow Mobile Parks Home residents are safe but asks people to keep an eye out for these individuals.

If you know the whereabouts of either Amanda Bahr or Jesse Lafferty please call 911 or contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s office at 920-386-3726.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
The School District of Beloit canceled class citing safety concerns surrounding a protest...
Beloit school district cancels all classes over planned protest, cites safety
Undefeated Edgewood loses in court; out of playoffs
Edgewood High loses WIAA appeal, court date set for Friday
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man who’s been missing for over a...
Iowa Co. authorities search for missing man
Two Wauwatosa officers shot at Radisson Hotel.
Two officers shot at Wauwatosa hotel, suspect in custody
Vaccine clinics fill up quickly for kids 5-11-year-old
Vaccine clinics fill up quickly for kids 5-11-year-old
Vaccine clinics fill up quickly for kids 5-11-year-old