Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman following domestic incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman after investigating an incident in Lebanon Sunday morning.

After a domestic incident at the Hidden Meadows Mobile Home Park, officials determined that 32-year-old Amanda Bahr is missing and potentially in danger.

Police have identified 29-year-old Jesse Lafferty as a person of interest, and officials would like to talk with him. Lafferty also has 2 warrants for his arrest.

The sheriff’s office says that Hidden Meadow Mobile Parks Home residents are safe but asks people to keep an eye out for these individuals.

If you know the whereabouts of either Amanda Bahr or Jesse Lafferty please call 911 or contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s office at 920-386-3726.

