Advertisement

Iowa Co. authorities search for missing man

Authorities have conducted ground, drone, & K-9 searches in the Town of Blue Mounds.
The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man who’s been missing for over a...
The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man who’s been missing for over a week.(Iowa Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARENA TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man who’s been missing for over a week.

According to a release from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, John Wallenkamp was last seen on Wednesday, October 27 in Arena Township. He’s 62-years-old and described as 5′10″ weighing 200 pounds.

Iowa County Emergency Management, along with local fire and EMS, have conducted ground, drone, and K-9 searches in the Town of Blue Mounds and have been unable to locate Wallenkamp.

If you have any information, please contact Iowa County Sheriff’s Office (608) 935-3314.

Updated Media Release/Missing Person/ Request for any information related to John Wallenkamp: Iowa County Sheriff’s...

Posted by Iowa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
The School District of Beloit canceled class citing safety concerns surrounding a protest...
Beloit school district cancels all classes over planned protest, cites safety
Undefeated Edgewood loses in court; out of playoffs
Edgewood High loses WIAA appeal, court date set for Friday
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

Missing Dodge Co. woman
Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman following domestic incident
Two Wauwatosa officers shot at Radisson Hotel.
Two officers shot at Wauwatosa hotel, suspect in custody
Vaccine clinics fill up quickly for kids 5-11-year-old
Vaccine clinics fill up quickly for kids 5-11-year-old
Vaccine clinics fill up quickly for kids 5-11-year-old