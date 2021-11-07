Iowa Co. authorities search for missing man

ARENA TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man who’s been missing for over a week.

According to a release from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, John Wallenkamp was last seen on Wednesday, October 27 in Arena Township. He’s 62-years-old and described as 5′10″ weighing 200 pounds.

Iowa County Emergency Management, along with local fire and EMS, have conducted ground, drone, and K-9 searches in the Town of Blue Mounds and have been unable to locate Wallenkamp.

If you have any information, please contact Iowa County Sheriff’s Office (608) 935-3314.

Updated Media Release/Missing Person/ Request for any information related to John Wallenkamp: Iowa County Sheriff’s... Posted by Iowa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.