Officials search for missing Juneau Co. woman last seen in October

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman last seen in October.

Samantha Day was last seen Sunday, Oct. 17 when she was dropped off near Rustic Ridge Resort in Friendship. It’s unknown who she was meeting with at the time.

Day is white, 5′7″ and around 150 pounds. She is from the Reedsburg and Mauston areas.

There is currently another missing Juneau Co. girl by the name of Tanaya Day who has been missing since Oct. 7.

Please contact the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 847-5649 with any information.

