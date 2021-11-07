Advertisement

Officials search for missing Juneau Co. woman last seen in October

Samantha Day
Samantha Day(Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman last seen in October.

Samantha Day was last seen Sunday, Oct. 17 when she was dropped off near Rustic Ridge Resort in Friendship. It’s unknown who she was meeting with at the time.

Day is white, 5′7″ and around 150 pounds. She is from the Reedsburg and Mauston areas.

There is currently another missing Juneau Co. girl by the name of Tanaya Day who has been missing since Oct. 7.

Please contact the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 847-5649 with any information.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
The School District of Beloit canceled class citing safety concerns surrounding a protest...
Beloit school district cancels all classes over planned protest, cites safety
Undefeated Edgewood loses in court; out of playoffs
Edgewood High loses WIAA appeal, court date set for Friday
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man who’s been missing for over a...
Iowa Co. authorities search for missing man
Missing Dodge Co. woman
Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman following domestic incident
Two Wauwatosa officers shot at Radisson Hotel.
Two officers shot at Wauwatosa hotel, suspect in custody
Vaccine clinics fill up quickly for kids 5-11-year-old