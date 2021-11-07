Advertisement

One More Warm Day

Make Some Outdoor Plans Monday
Tonight
Tonight(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The calm and mild stretch continues, at least for now. With high pressure in control, expect another pleasant night with mostly clear skies and lows into the middle 40s. Partly to mostly sunny skies on Monday with another warm day as highs get into the middle 60s. Clouds return Monday night ahead of our next weathermaker.

Big changes start Tuesday as the first of several disturbances move in our direction. With mainly cloudy skies, we will have some scattered showers around. This pattern will continue through the end of the week with daily rain chances. Temperatures will slowly come down through the 50s, but remain mild through Friday morning.

A stronger cold front arrives Friday into the weekend. This will drop highs into the 30s and 40s with overnight lows around the freezing mark. With it remaining active, this means rain showers may mix with snow showers at times.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
The School District of Beloit canceled class citing safety concerns surrounding a protest...
Beloit school district cancels all classes over planned protest, cites safety
Undefeated Edgewood loses in court; out of playoffs
Edgewood High loses WIAA appeal, court date set for Friday
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Latest News

A low-pressure system will generate scattered showers late Wednesday into Thursday. The first...
Another few mild days; Big changes Late Week
Yard Work Forecast
Mild Sunday Ahead
Highs climb into the lower-mid 60s Sunday afternoon!
50s & 60s back this Weekend
Wind Gusts
Beautiful Weekend