One More Warm Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The calm and mild stretch continues, at least for now. With high pressure in control, expect another pleasant night with mostly clear skies and lows into the middle 40s. Partly to mostly sunny skies on Monday with another warm day as highs get into the middle 60s. Clouds return Monday night ahead of our next weathermaker.

Big changes start Tuesday as the first of several disturbances move in our direction. With mainly cloudy skies, we will have some scattered showers around. This pattern will continue through the end of the week with daily rain chances. Temperatures will slowly come down through the 50s, but remain mild through Friday morning.

A stronger cold front arrives Friday into the weekend. This will drop highs into the 30s and 40s with overnight lows around the freezing mark. With it remaining active, this means rain showers may mix with snow showers at times.

