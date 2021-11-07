Packers game day “hype host” hails from Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Packer game day is always full of energy and plenty of excitement. And most Sundays, there’s one woman who is at the center of it all.

Rebecca Zaccard works as a live event host for Packers Everywhere.

“First of all, I can’t believe I get paid to do this!” said Zaccard. “They put on pep rallies across the country, at away games, really everywhere because Packers fans literally are everywhere,”

Rebecca Zaccard began live hosting in 2016 (Rebecca Zaccard)

Zaccard was born and raised in Janesville and graduated from Craig High School in 2003. She studied theater at UW-Madison and graduated in December of 2007. After graduation, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting.

“I was doing acting for a couple years and realized this isn’t quite right,” she said. “I don’t want to perform someone else’s words or character. I want to be myself. I want to write my own content. I want to improvise, and I want to talk what I love, which is sports,”

Zaccard says she was just about to give up on her live performance dream when she got an email about a three-day live event hosting workshop. She jumped at the chance and signed up.

“I saw the email and I said ‘that’s my job, I’m doing this’. It was $500. I didn’t have the money, so I put it on my credit card,” she said.

That workshop led to her very first live gig: Super Bowl 50 in San Francisco in 2016.

“It was so terrifying because I’ve never done this and most people work up to the Super Bowl, but I just went for it, which is my personality, I guess,” Zaccard said. “But my first time up on stage, I was like a little tight, I was a little nervous, I was trying to do and say the right thing,”

She finally got her nerves under control and says the multi-day event was a blast. She’s hosted pep rallies at every Super Bowl since, except 2020 because of the pandemic.

Now, she travels the country as a pep rally host for the Green Bay Packers.

“We were in Arizona last week and the bar where we had the pep rally was packed to the gills at 4 p.m. on a Wednesday!” she said.

Rebecca Zaccard's job is to get fans pumped up for the big game (Rebecca Zaccard)

Zaccard says she’s not just a host. She puts in hours of research before each game to make sure she knows her stuff. She doesn’t just like the game; she knows the game, too.

“(People will say) “oh, your boyfriend is…is that why you became a Packers fan?” It’s like my husband is not even a football fan!” Zaccard said with a laugh.

Zaccard currently lives in rural Pennslyvania with her husband. She credits her Wisconsin roots for getting her to where she is today.

“I don’t think I would have ever gotten the job with the Packers if I hadn’t been a Packers fan and had been from Wisconsin. I feel like that sets me apart,” she said. “I grew up a Packers fan, it’s family, it’s in my blood, it’s something that’s just really important to us. It’s just a really awesome community,”

Zaccard hopes to host pep rallies for the Packers this post season and plans to be at Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California in February. She’s just hoping her Packers are there, too.

